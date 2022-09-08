Brie Larson Says She's a 'Better Human' After Filming New Disney+ Series 'Growing Up'

Brie Larson's new docuseries tells the coming of age stories of 10 young people who represent a wide range of lived experiences

By Scott Huver
and
Published on September 8, 2022 10:02 AM
Brie Larson attends Disney+'s "Growing Up" Red Carpet Premiere Event
Brie Larson. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Brie Larson is opening up about the lasting impact of her latest project.

The Captain Marvel actress, 32, spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday at the premiere of her Disney+ show, Growing Up, which premieres on Sept. 8.

Larson, who serves as executive producer for the non-scripted series, said that being able to tell the stories of ten young people featured on the project had deeply affected her as a person.

"I'm not the same," she told PEOPLE. "I'm a better person. I'm a better partner. I'm a better human after meeting all of these incredible, incredible heroes.

"They are able to articulate and talk about things that I don't know if, at their age, I would've had the courage to be able to talk about, and they're doing an incredible service to us," she continued.

Larson said the show can speak particularly to adults who have "forgotten certain things or maybe suppressing certain things that need to be said."

Executive Producer/Director Brie Larson (C) and the 'Growing Up' Heroes World Premiere of the Disney+ Original Docu-series 'Growing Up'
Brie Larson and the cast of Growing Up. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for National Geographic/Shutterstock

"I've cried a lot through this process and it's not just sad tears. It's just happy tears and tears of gratitude," Larson said. "And I feel just eternally grateful."

According to a description of the show on Disney+, Growing Up is "an innovative hybrid docuseries that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories."

"The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story," it continues. "They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance."

Each 23-minute episode features the story of one of the 10 young people and brought together a group of directors including Yara Shahidi and Larson herself.

The actor told PEOPLE that through working on the series she had learned to talk about difficult feelings in her own process of growing up, adding that she even had an epiphany about letting go of a personal feeling of shame and reframing her own experiences.

"Well, it's an ongoing process. It doesn't mean that I'm free of shame. I catch myself in it all the time, but I feel like through this process I've learned that it's okay to talk about it, and that if I'm feeling stressed or if I'm feeling anxiety about it's okay to reach out to a safe person in a safe space and say, 'This is what I'm feeling inside. Is it okay?,'" she said.

Growing Up premieres September 8 on Disney+.

Related Articles
Sofia Wylie attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019
Sofia Wylie Talks Beauty Representation on 'High School Musical: The Musical:' 'The Series'
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: (L-R) Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the Los Angeles advanced screening of IFC's "The Rental" at Vineland Drive-In on June 18, 2020 in City of Industry, California. Available in select theaters, drive-ins, and On Demand July 24. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Alison Brie and Dave Franco Talk About Romantic Scenes 'Before Any Job' to Not 'Blindside Anyone'
Tatiana Maslany attends Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Los Angeles Premiere
Tatiana Maslany Says 'She-Hulk' Goes Against Typical Body Standards: It 'Represents a Different Body'
THE THING ABOUT PAM -- Guild Screening and Panel Discussion -- Pictured: Renée Zellweger
Renée Zellweger Says 'Turning 50 Felt Like a Whole New Beginning': 'I've Earned My Power'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18133 -- Pictured: Crystal Kung Minkoff
'RHOBH' 's Crystal Kung Minkoff on Living with an Eating Disorder: 'I've Been in Therapy Since I Was 11'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
BTS Signs Five Projects with Disney Including Docuseries, Concert Film, Reality Show and More
Iman Vellani attends Disney+ And Marvel's New Television Series "Ms. Marvel" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About Iman Vellani, the Breakout Star of 'Ms. Marvel '
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Jenny Han Says Prime Video's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Was 'A Long Time Coming'
THIS IS US
'This Is Us' : Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Cast Talk 'Wonderful and Complete' Series Finale
Brandi Rhodes Talks Having ‘Freedom’ to Prioritize Daughter, ‘See Motherhood Exactly How I Want’
Brandi Rhodes Talks Having 'Freedom' to Prioritize Daughter, 'See Motherhood Exactly How I Want'
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Tracee Ellis Ross Details Her Last Day on the 'Black-ish' Set: 'I Gave Myself Permission to Cry'
carson daly
Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Mental Health Struggles
BLACK-ISH - “Homegoing” – As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes in the series finale of the beloved comedy series “black-ish,” airing TUESDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Richard Cartwright) ANTHONY ANDERSON, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
'Black-ish' : Johnson Family Says Their Final Goodbye in Emotional Series Finale
cole sprouse
Cole Sprouse Says Childhood Fame Is 'Trauma' — But He Can't 'Compare' His Journey to Young Women
BLACK-ISH
'Black-ish' Stars Say Being 'Unapologetic' Helped Earn Universal Appeal Ahead of Series Finale
King Princess, Cole Sprouse, Adam Sandler
'Moonshot' 's Cole Sprouse Says 'I Really Admire' 'Big Daddy ' Costar Adam Sandler's Career