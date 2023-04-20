Brie Larson Turns a 1950s Cooking Show into Must-Watch TV in First Teaser for 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Things are getting cooking for Brie Larson!

On Thursday, Apple TV+ dropped a first-look teaser for its new series Lessons in Chemistry, which stars Academy Award-winner Larson, 33.

The drama, which Larson is also executive producing, is based on the best-selling debut novel from author and science editor Bonnie Garmus. The New York Times bestseller is a previous Good Morning America Book Club pick.

Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, a brilliant scientist in the early 1950s who reluctantly accepts a job as a TV cooking show host after being fired from her job, all the while refusing to give up on her dream of working in a lab.

Elizabeth "aims to show a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men tuning in — that the status quo can be changed as she craves to return to the lab," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series' teaser shows her character Elizabeth being told she's "one of the smartest people in the lab" before a little girl is seen watching Elizabeth in awe as the onscreen host.

"Welcome viewers. My name is Elizabeth Zott and this is Supper at Six," Elizabeth says in the clip.

Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama is Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer), and Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout).

Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner on Aggregate Films-produced series.

Lessons in Chemistry isn't the actress's only major release this year. Larson will also make her debut in the Fast & Furious franchise with a role in the sequel Fast X in May.

Larson told Total Film she's portrays Tess who "is Mr. Nobody's daughter. She is technically Agency, but she's kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn't go along with the way that the Agency's headed now that her father isn't there."

About her new character, she continued: "She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that."

Lessons in Chemistry is set to make its debut on Apple TV+ this fall.