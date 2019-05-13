Brie Bella Teases Sister Nikki About Artem Chigvintsev: 'Come on, You Guys Are Official'

Nikki Bella has insisted Artem Chigvintsev isn’t her boyfriend — but her twin sister Brie sings a different tune.

Speaking to E! News at the 3rd Annual Best Buddies Mother’s Day Celebration in Malibu over the weekend, the Total Bellas stars opened up about Nikki’s relationship with her former Dancing with the Stars partner, whom she’s been seeing since January.

“She’s building a house next door to me and he already has his closet picked out,” Brie revealed.

“Uh, a drawer,” Nikki fired back, jokingly adding, “Hashtag no labels.”

The twins also revealed that Chigvintsev, 36, will be a guest on Wednesday’s episode of their Bellas Podcast.

“I couldn’t believe it, but she literally calls me out in front of him about the whole ‘not being official,'” Nikki said.

“She posts about him all the time,” Brie explained. “They’re always together. They’re everything. I’m like, ‘Come on, you guys are official.'”

But Nikki, who ended her engagement to pro wrestler John Cena last summer, maintained she wants to take her time.

“I think of everything that I’ve been through — it’s been an incredibly hard year, but a year that I’ve had so much growth and I’ve learned so much and I’ve appreciated so much in my life,” she said. “I have this amazing thing in my life that makes me so incredibly happy that I just am like, ‘You know what — I’m gonna take it day by day and see where it goes.’ I don’t want to jump into anything.”

RELATED: Nikki Bella Calls Artem Chigvintsev an ‘Amazing Lover’ — but Insists He’s Not Her Boyfriend

Image zoom Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev MEGA

Cena, 42, is also seeing someone new. In March, the wrester/ actor was spotted holding hands with a woman later identified as Shay Shariatzadeh. (Shariatzadeh is a project manager for Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions tech company, and has been employed at the Vancouver-based company since 2015, according to E! News.)

Image zoom John Cena and Nikki Bella Mike Pont/WireImage

RELATED: Nikki Bella Says She’s ‘Happy’ John Cena Is Dating but Admits She’s ‘Still Protective’ of Him

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Mother’s Day event, Nikki also touched on her relationship with her ex-fiancé as he moves on.

“I’ve loved [seeing him move on],” she said. “I’ve been so happy for him because I think of the decisions that I’ve made… walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it.”

“I literally would pray every day — like, all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness,” she added. “And it’s true. He’s still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness. He seems so happy now, and that makes me really happy.”