Brie Bella Says Nikki Is 'Trying to Make It Work' with John Cena After Getting Back Together

Nikki Bella and John Cena‘s relationship is on the right track.

Brie Bella opened up about her twin sister’s relationship with Cena, saying the two are really trying to “make it work” since getting back together.

“They talk. You know, it’s like any break up. You try to work it out,” she told reporters at the WWE’s first-ever Emmy FYC event on Wednesday. “It’s not like they hate each other or they don’t love each other. They love each other really hard. They love each other a lot and they want to make it work.”

And while the former fiancés’ relationship is on the mend, the two aren’t racing to the altar anytime soon.

“There’s just so much they have to figure out with each other,” she said. “Like, talk about two people who are so career-driven. Marriage makes you really take a step back and be like, ‘Wait a second. Are we ready for this?’ ”

“Because it’s a big step,” she added. “And they’re not the types to just get married and then divorced cause it doesn’t work. They want it forever, and they really have to think about that. So they’re talking. They’re trying to work it out. We’ll see.”

Nikki, 34, and Cena, 41, called off their wedding in April after six years together, but were spotted out together in May. PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that they are officially back together.

The pro wrestlers had been open about their desire to reconcile, with the Total Bellas star previously telling PEOPLE that she’d been in “communication” with her ex.

“They’re basically back together,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE at the time. “They never stopped talking. Other than the actual wedding weekend, when they took some space, they have been talking.”

Sources had previously said that Nikki’s decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids: She wanted a family, but Cena was hesitant.

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” an insider said. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was okay with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

“They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding,” added the insider. “And they both realized they could fix what was broken.”