Brie Bella Says Twin Nikki & John Cena's Wedding Drama Isn't Fake: 'This Is Real Life'

Brie Bella insists that her twin sister Nikki Bella‘s breakup from John Cena was not a publicity stunt for their reality show.

“My sister and I are the type of women that when you sign up for a reality show, you have to give the good, the bad, the ugly, the happy, everything! We’ve always stayed true to that,” Brie, 34, told Metro U.K. on Sunday about Nikki and John’s split in April and recent reconciliation.

“It’s been really hard for her to relive — especially when people call all the drama fake. It’s like, ‘Nope, this is real life!’ ” Brie said.

In fact, the mother of one has many times where she wants to publicly defend the couple but chooses not to engage in the drama.

“On a daily basis, every day I have to bite my tongue. I so badly would love to go on a Twitter rant or an Instagram Story rant and just tell people, ‘Listen, I’m the sister and I see everything, and you’re wrong, you’re wrong, you’re wrong!’ ” Brie said.

Nikki Bella, John Cena and Brie Bella Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

In May, Nikki and John were spotted out for the first time in San Diego together, four weeks after announcing their breakup.

“When I see my sister and John get all this hate because they’re seen out for breakfast, and people say, ‘Oh, it’s fake,’ it’s like, ‘No, it’s not!’ They were together for six years, they can meet for breakfast and talk! It’s crazy that there’s all these rumors,” Brie said.

Although she remains supportive of the pair’s decision to work things out, the Total Bellas star knows that not everything relationship is the same.

“It’s obviously not my place, but it gets frustrating because sometimes everyone feels they know the right way to break up, or they know what’s really going on in their relationship, and that always cracks me up! Everyone handles situations differently!” Brie explained.

Though Cena agreed to reverse his vasectomy and give Nikki a child, there are other factors they have to consider for their relationship to work.

“She definitely wants to be a mom in her future, but right now she just wants to see if her and John are meant to be. I think she’s just concentrating on that. Are her and John really meant to be? Or is it time to close the chapter on their relationship,” Brie said.

A source previously told PEOPLE in May that Nikki and John “truly broke up” due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

“Canceling the wedding was not a hoax or a publicity stunt,” said the source, adding that they lost deposits on the wedding planned for May 5. “This hasn’t been a quick or cheap decision, and it was a real one.”

