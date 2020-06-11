In January, Nikki and Brie Bella revealed to PEOPLE that they are both pregnant and due only days apart

Brie Bella's Husband Says Nikki Bella Has 'More Influence' Than Him During Their Pregnancies

Brie Bella might be married to husband Daniel Bryan, but apparently it's her twin sister Nikki Bella who wears the pants in the relationship.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki suggests that she and Brie hold a joint sex reveal party since they are both pregnant at the same time — but Bryan isn't on board.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't wait," Nikki says. "You know me, I love planning parties. That's why I think it would be so fun if we did it together. I was thinking we should do a duel gender reveal. Fiesta theme, we could hit the same piñatas together."

"That would be cute, the fact that we can do it together," Brie agrees.

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty

As the two continue discussing all the fun details of the party, Nikki says the theme holds a special meaning for the sisters.

"My dad is Mexican in such a proud way. That's how we were raised, we were such proud Mexicans. We really want to honor our dad, but unfortunately, we can't invite him because my parents don't speak," she explains.

But before Brie can get too excited, Bryan steps in.

"Well, we don't really want to know the gender," he says. "I thought we wanted to do a surprise."

"I think we need to talk about it," Brie replies.

According to Bryan, the decision had already been made.

"We talked about it, and we talked about doing a surprise," he says.

While Brie acknowledges that the two discussed the idea of waiting until she gives birth to find out the sex of the baby, she can't help but be tempted by the idea of a party.

Image zoom Erika Goldring/Getty. Inset:

"My husband doesn't want to find out the gender of our baby, but I'm pregnant with my twin sister. This is something that we could have fun together with," she says. "We can plan together, go shopping together when we both know our genders."

And it seems Bryan knows this might be a losing battle for him to fight.

"One of my big problems in life is that Nicole has more influence on Brie than I do," he says. "It's happening right now, right in front of us! You and I have spoken for hours about how we want a surprise and it takes five minutes of Nicole saying 'hey, we can hit piñatas together.' Sold!"