Everything to Know About Brie Bella's Wrestler Husband Daniel Bryan

Brie Bella has a baby on the way — and so does her twin sister Nikki!

PEOPLE exclusively broke the news in this week’s issue that the 36-year-old Total Bellas stars are both expecting; Nikki with her new fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie with her husband Daniel Bryan.

It’ll be baby no. 1 for Nikki and no. 2 for Brie, who is already mom to daughter Birdie Joe, 2½, with Bryan, 38.

Read on for what to know about Brie’s man.

They’ve been together for about a decade.

Both professional wrestlers, Brie and Bryan — whose real name is Bryan Danielson — got engaged in 2013 after almost three years of dating.

“I have never in my life seen him so nervous,” Brie told E! News at the time. “I’ve been by him when he’s gone out for WrestleMania and some really big things. But he got really, really nervous and he started talking about how long we’ve been together. He got down on one knee and compared our love. He said he’ll love me forever like the ocean goes on.”

They got married in the spring of 2014, and both the engagement and the nuptials unfolded on the E! reality show Total Divas.

He’s a dedicated vegetarian, conservationist and environmentalist.

Both Bryan and Brie adhere to a vegetarian diet and are raising their daughter as a vegetarian, too. Bryan is particularly environmentally conscious, and on an episode of Total Bellas last year, his frustrations over certain aspects of their lifestyle came to light during a grocery-shopping trip with his wife.

“My husband has been really disappointed lately, because he feels like he hasn’t been as environmentally friendly in his lifestyle as he used to be. And I agree, it’s hard when you travel a lot,” Brie said on the show. “Because we’re busy all the time, we’ve kind of let those things go.”

To make him feel better, Brie vowed to come up with ways for them to help out in their community.

He’s a menace on the mat.

Bryan, who is signed to WWE, borrows from his viewpoints as a proud vegetarian and environmentalist as ammo against his opponents. His WWE bio describes him as “a force to be reckoned with” who has “reinvented himself as a merciless, environmentally conscious tapout machine.”

He’s a Grand Slam Champion and holds the longest single-recorded stint in a Royal Rumble Match.

