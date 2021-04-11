Brie Bella shared cute throwbacks of herself and husband Bryan Danielson for their 7th anniversary

Brie Bella Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Her Husband Bryan Danielson: 'Nothing Is Better'

Brie Bella is enjoying another celebration after her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former Divas Champion, 37, celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with fellow WWE star Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan), 39, and posted some cute throwbacks from their relationship, including snapshots with their daughter Birdie Joe, 3, and 8-month-old son Buddy Dessert.

"7 wonderful years with my SweetFace 💛 Nothing is better than experiencing life with you. Love you @bryanldanielson Happy Anniversary," Bella wrote in the caption.

Last October, the mom of two raved to PEOPLE about experiencing motherhood for the second time. "For a while I was thinking I was just gonna have one," the proud mom said. "Then when Buddy came into our lives, it just made it all feel perfect. But I'm like, 'That's it for me. That's good.' "

Brie recently returned home to Napa Valley, California, after she and twin sister Nikki, 37, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this month in Florida. "Nikki and I are thrilled knowing we played a part in opening the door for women in WWE," she said at the pre-taped event.

Also on Sunday, Nikki shared some photos from the ceremony, including one of herself and Brie striking a pose in their red sequined dresses. "A moment I'll remember forever," the mom of one wrote in the caption.

In another backstage photo, Nikki wore the same look and showed off her Dancing with the Stars skills, as Bachelorette season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, 32, dipped her.

"When @jason_tartick and I tried to imitate @kaitlynbristowe and @theartemc at WrestleMania and realized why they are the mirrorball champs!!! Lol Can't do it like #teamwillyouacceptthisdance," she wrote.

She gave a shout-out to her ex-fiancé John Cena, 43, during the induction ceremony, as she recognized the male wrestlers who "have been on this journey with us too" in her speech. "And to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and truly helping me find my fearless side," she said.

The Total Bellas star began dating Cena in 2012, before getting engaged in April 2017 at WrestleMania 33. They called off the engagement a year later, just weeks before they were supposed to get married.