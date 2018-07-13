Nikki Bella's Twin Sister Brie Calls Her Paris Bachelorette Party 'Boring'

Brie Bella wants to spice up sister Nikki‘s bachelorette party.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Total Bellas, Brie decides to take Nikki’s “boring” bachelorette party in Paris to the next level.

In the clip, the sisters are seen eating a formal meal together with a group of friends.

“That is not a bachelorette party, by the way,” Brie says during an on-camera interview. “This is my kind of dinner if I’m with my grandma and you and like a small group. But bachelorette? No!”

And what better way to spice up a party than with a classic game of truth or dare? Or in this case, just dare.

“Something that could be kinda fun that we could do for you—nothing cheesy, we do like, little dares.”

After Nikki reluctantly agrees, her brother J.J. is the first to get in on the action.

“I want you to get under the table and when one of the French boys come, you have to jump out, scare ’em!” he instructs his sister.

“I am not doing that!” Nikki protests. “Do you understand they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, of course, those Bellas under tables. Oogily googily people.'”

Brie and Nikki Bella Jenelle Bonifield

But after some encouragement from her friends, Nikki hides under the table and waits for the waiter to come back in.

“I don’t want to come out. I’m so embarrassed,” she says after executing the dare.

After calling off their engagement in April, just three weeks before their May 5 wedding date, PEOPLE confirmed in June that Nikki and John Cena are back together. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to call it quits was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

Earlier this month, Cena also publicly confirmed that after years of insisting he had no desire to start a family, he’d had a change of heart and vowed to get his vasectomy reversed.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Gary Miller/FilmMagic

But on in a recent YouTube video, Nikki claimed she and Cena are ‘just friends.’

“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get show months after,” she said. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”