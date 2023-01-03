Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson's Relationship Timeline

Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson are a match made in WWE heaven.

The Total Bellas star first met her future husband in 2010 in the WWE ring and there was an immediate connection. The pair tied the knot four years later and have been going strong ever since.

In May 2017, Bella and Danielson welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Birdie Joe. They became a family of four in August 2020 with the birth of their son, Buddy Dessert.

The couple have celebrated plenty of other milestones over the years and they often share sweet tributes to one another on social media, as well as glimpses into their family life.

From meeting in the wrestling ring to the joys and difficulties of married life, here's a complete timeline of Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson's relationship.

Early 2010: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson meet and begin dating

Bella and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, became WWE stars in 2007. In 2009, Danielson returned to the WWE, and a year later, the three wrestlers were brought together in a love triangle storyline. The scripted drama ended when Danielson's WWE persona chose another pro wrestler, Gail Kim, over the sisters. But in real life, Bella and Danielson had hit it off.

Danielson later talked about the early days of their relationship during an appearance on the radio show Rover's Morning Glory. "It actually started as a storyline and then we really hit it off," he said. "Actually it was shortly before our storyline ended we kind of started dating each other. We kind of started off real slow."

August 15, 2013: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson make their first public appearance together

Jason Merritt/Getty

In August 2013, Bella and Danielson attended the WWE SummerSlam VIP party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Bella wore a flowing animal print dress for the red carpet, while Danielson sported a tan shirt, brown jacket and matching tie.

September 25, 2013: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson get engaged

The couple had been dating for just under three years when Danielson proposed to Bella in September 2013. In a move that suited their athleticism, he asked her to marry him while hiking in scenic Big Sur, California. The proposal was caught on camera for a later episode of the WWE reality show Total Divas.

"I have never in my life seen him so nervous. I've been by him when he's gone out for WrestleMania and some really big things," Bella told E! News at the time. "He got really, really nervous and he started talking about how long we've been together. He got down on one knee and compared our love. He said he'll love me forever like the ocean goes on."

April 3, 2014: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson support WWE's SuperStars For Kids

Erika Goldring/Getty

Bella and Danielson put their status as a celebrity couple to good use when they attended WWE's 2014 SuperStars For Kids charity event at the New Orleans Museum of Art. The event auctioned off unique experiences with WWE celebrities and benefitted the Brees Dream Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The couple ditched their wrestling wear for the occasion and instead opted for formal outfits. Danielson wore a gray jacket and white button-up shirt, while Bella wore a black dress with a gold and turquoise necklace.

April 11, 2014: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson get married

The couple tied the knot at L'Auberge Resort and Spa in Sedona, Arizona. Their guest list included a handful of professional wrestlers, including the bride's sister Nikki and fellow Total Divas stars Ariane Andrew, Natalya Neidhart, Trinity Fatu and Eva Marie. They were also joined by John Cena, Tyson Kidd, Jimmy Uso and Jon Uso.

A later episode of Total Divas showed Bella and Danielson exchanging their vows.

January 24, 2015: Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella attend Comic Con

Suzi Pratt/Getty

Bella and Danielson were back to business by January 2015, now doing so as a married couple. At Portland's Wizard World Comic Con, the WWE stars smiled as they spoke on a panel.

June 2, 2015: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson attend a charity gala

Noam Galai/WireImage

The couple stepped out together again in June 2015 to support a charitable cause, attending the UJA-Federation New York's Entertainment Division Signature Gala in New York City. Bella and Danielson donned formal outfits as they posed alongside the future Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

October 5, 2016: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson are expecting their first child

Two years after they tied the knot, Bella and Danielson announced that they were expecting their first child together.

"It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother," the Total Bellas star said at the time. "Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can't wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father."

May 9, 2017: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson welcome their first baby

Brie Bella Instagram

Bella and Danielson became parents on May 9, 2017, when their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, was born. The new mom shared a photo of herself, Danielson and Birdie on Instagram, captioned, "The greatest feeling in the world!!! Can't even express the love I feel for her 💗 from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! ✨🦋."

Following the birth of their daughter, Danielson told Sports Illustrated that he was focused on taking care of his wife. "Brie is taking care of the baby because I can't breastfeed, so what can I do to take care of Brie?" he explained.

April 11, 2018: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson celebrate 4 years of marriage

The couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in April 2018, which fans were able to watch on Total Bellas a few months later. "I honestly can't believe it's been four years. It's crazy," Bella said in a confessional.

While Bella and Danielson were at their celebratory dinner, Nikki called to say that she might be postponing her wedding to then-fiancé Cena. The couple had planned to marry just a few weeks later on May 5.

January 2020: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson announce they are expecting their second baby

In January 2020, both sisters revealed to PEOPLE that they were pregnant — Bella was expecting her and Danielson's second baby, while her sister Nikki was pregnant with her first child with then-fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Bella said at the time. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

She continued, "My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart it was a sign from God, like, 'You guys are good with one,' so we stopped trying ... When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, 'Oh, s—!' "

May 28, 2020: Brie Bella says she and Bryan Danielson are "growing apart"

Brie Bella Instagram

In a sneak peek of a Total Bellas episode, Bella told her sister that she wasn't feeling close to Danielson because of their conflicting schedules. "We don't have a lot of time together as a couple," she revealed. "At times we feel like single parents. When he comes back in time, I leave. We are kind of growing apart, we aren't growing together."

She continued, "I know I could be happier, I know I could have a better marriage. I feel like he wishes I was still that girl he met eight years ago."

August 1, 2020: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson welcome their second child

Brie Bella Instagram

"It's a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020," Bella captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn son holding hands with her and Danielson. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Later that month, the couple revealed that they'd named their little one Buddy Dessert. Bella also opened up to PEOPLE about her scheduled cesarean section. "This experience was so different from my last — just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert," she shared. "When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, 'Oh, I got a boy!' We were really overwhelmed with joy."

Just one day earlier, Bella and Danielson's extended family also grew — Nikki and Chigvintsev welcomed their son Matteo Artemovich on July 31.

October 2020: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson move their family to Napa Valley, California

In October 2020, both Bella sisters moved with their families to Napa Valley, California. They opened up about the decision to relocate on their podcast The Bellas, revealing that Bella and Danielson had already moved and that Nikki was moving in the near future with Chigvintsev.

"We majorly downsized. We wanted to be more simple," Bella said on the podcast. "You guys have always known how Bryan and I are, so we were just like, we need to get back to who we were before kids, and let's simplify our life and live more country, and we're doing it. And so we did it!"

April 11, 2021: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson celebrate their 7th anniversary

Bella marked her seventh anniversary with Danielson by sharing a series of photos from throughout their relationship, including wedding photos and pictures of the couple with their two children.

"7 wonderful years with my SweetFace 💛 Nothing is better than experiencing life with you. Love you @bryanldanielson Happy Anniversary," she wrote in the caption.

February 14, 2022: Brie Bella marks a decade of romance with Bryan Danielson

By February 2022, Bella and Danielson had spent 10 years together. On Valentine's Day, the mom of two shared photos of herself and her husband on Instagram, writing, "My Ten Year Valentine ❤️ Here's to many more SweetFace."

April 11, 2022: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson celebrate their 8th anniversary

Brie Bella Instagram

"Happy Anniversary SweetFace!!! Feel so blessed to be able to live life with you by my side," Bella captioned a carousel post on Instagram in honor of her and Danielson's eighth wedding anniversary. The post included photos of the couple and their children, as well as a video of Danielson in bed as Buddy crawled up to his dad and got a kiss on the head. "Forever and Always. Love you to Neptune 💫," she concluded.

October 31, 2022: Brie Bella and Bryan Danielson celebrate Halloween with their kids

Brie Bella Instagram

For Halloween, Bella and Danielson dressed up as mad scientists, along with their son Buddy, while their daughter Birdie dressed as Frankenstein's monster. Bella captioned the adorable family photos, "We went a little mad this Halloween!! 🧪👻."