Natasha's Back! Bridget Moynahan Spotted on New York City Set of Sex and the City Revival

It looks like a ghost from Mr. Big's past may be coming back to haunt him.

Bridget Moynahan — who played Big's (Chris Noth) second wife, Natasha on Sex and the City — was spotted in New York City on Monday filming scenes for the show's upcoming HBO Max sequel series, And Just Like That...

Photographers snapped Moynahan, 50, on the streets of Soho, wearing a blue short-sleeve blouse, cream knee-length skirt, and tan gladiator sandals. She also carried an oversized green bag.

A fan named Gregory Littley spotted Moynahan too, sharing footage of her between takes to his Instagram account.

It wasn't clear which other characters were filming scenes with Moynahan. HBO Max did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bridget Moynahan Credit: splash news

Moynahan joined the cast of Sex and the City during the show's second season in 1999. The actress exited the series the following season, but not before confronting Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) for having an affair with Big while they were married.

In May, HBO Max confirmed that Noth would be reprising his iconic role as Carrie's ever-elusive love interest. He originally played Big on SATC from 1998 through 2004, when the series ended. He also appeared in the two subsequent movies, in 2008 and 2010.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…" executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release at the time. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?"

The actor previously remained coy about his participation in the upcoming revival, which will be executive produced by Parker, 56, as well as her costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The trio are all reprising their original roles as Carrie, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, though Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.