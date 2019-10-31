Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison Holding Halloween Séance to Contact the Late Hugh Hefner

Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison are making a supernatural call to their ex-boyfriend.

The former Girls Next Door stars are planning to hold a séance on Halloween night in hopes of contacting their Hugh Hefner. Marquardt, 46, said they have enlisted a “famous witch and psychic medium” to help them make contact.

“I had this dream about him shortly after he died, where I went to the mansion and he came down the stairs with his arms wide open and he gave out his big laugh, it’s like this giant cackle that he had and he goes, ‘My darling!’ and he gave me a big hug and I could smell his cologne and I could feel the texture of his jacket,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop. “It just felt so real. When I woke up it felt like that wasn’t just a dream, that was something more. That’s what I would ask him, if that was a dream or if he really came to say goodbye.”

The Playboy icon died on Sept. 27, 2017 at age 91. Marquardt and Madison were his girlfriends at the same time, along with Kendra Wilkinson, and starred on E!’s The Girls Next Door from 2005-09.

Image zoom Denise Truscello/WireImage

The seance is set to take place at Madison’s house, which Marquardt also believes in haunted. (Madison, 39, also happens to be dating someone involved in the supernatural: Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans, 42.)

“Weird things are happening, things are falling over and breaking but then she gets up and there is nothing,” she said. “So she had me come over my ghost hunting kit and we were definitely picking up on some stuff.”

Marquardt said the spirits are terrorizing Madison and they hope to make contact to ask them to leave.

“So she’s going to ask them to please not do damage to the house, not expensive damage,” she said.

Madison and Marquardt will live stream the séance on Facebook Live, Instagram Live Stream and YouTube on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. PT.