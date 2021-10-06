Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Admits She Has a 'Fear of Failure' After Fame: 'I'm Full of Anxiety'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment," she said

Phoebe Dynevor is getting candid about the impacts of fame on her mental health.

The 26-year-old Bridgerton star opened up about navigating the pressures of being a celebrity as part of the cover story for Harper's Bazaar's November 2021 issue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything. I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself," she said. "You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye. I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment."

Dynevor has additionally made some realizations about the entertainment industry since achieving household fame with the Netflix series, saying the "highs can be really high, but the lows can be really low."

Phoebe Dynevor Credit: Harper’s Bazaar UK/Josh Shinner

"It's finding that middle ground and centering oneself," she continued. "It's really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting — that's the excitement for me."

Dynevor's résumé features several TV shows, including Younger, Waterloo Road and Snatch, and she's also gearing up to make her film debut playing real-life ceramicist Clarice Cliff in The Colour Room, out Nov. 12. But her breakout role was on Netflix's wildly popular drama Bridgerton, where she plays Daphne Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor Credit: Harper’s Bazaar UK/Josh Shinner

The success of Bridgerton came as a shock to Dynevor, however.

"I thought it was just another project. I didn't think anyone was going to care," she told the magazine. "We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed. In the first season, people were saying to me, 'You know, this could be huge,' but you don't ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you."

"It's quite out-of-body and weird," she added. "It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside — which was really scary — that I realized if I went out in my pajamas, there might be someone taking pictures."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dynevor's newfound stardom has presented her with some unique opportunities off-screen. Recently, she was tapped to be a Brand Ambassador for beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Charlotte Tilbury as a Brand Ambassador. Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I've so admired her range for years," Dynevor told PEOPLE. "Even on Bridgerton, the makeup artist on set used a signature Pillow Talk lip for Daphne!"

The November issue of Harper's Bazaar is on sale Oct. 7.