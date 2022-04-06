Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Sent Charithra Chandran 'Good Luck' DM Before Chemistry Read

"I knew from that moment that we would get along," Charithra Chandran said of costar Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey has had Bridgerton costar Charithra Chandran's back from the beginning.

The 33-year-old actor – who portrays Anthony Bridgerton, the love interest of Chandran's character, Edwina Sharma – sent some words of encouragement to Chandran, 25, ahead of their chemistry read, the actress told Bustle in a profile published Tuesday.

"Jonny is so generous. He sent me a 'good luck' message on Instagram before my chemistry read with him," she told the outlet, adding, "He didn't need to do that, but he knew how daunting it can be, and he just wanted to assure me that everyone was rooting for me. I knew from that moment that we would get along."

"He's also from Oxford, so we share a lot of the same landmarks in our lives," Chandran continued. "And he's such a brilliant performer. Not to be a pretentious a–hole, but acting is reacting, and Jonny gives you a lot to react to."

The Netflix star also commended Bailey for being "so caring," and "such an older brother [to me]," adding, "He always says, 'You've got to prepare yourself; things are going to change.' And I just don't believe him."

In March, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley – who portrays Kate Sharma (Edwina's sister and Anthony's true love) – opened up to PEOPLE about how she felt "very confident" during sex scenes with Bailey.

"I felt very safe. I felt very protected," said Ashley, 27. "I was very excited to be doing these scenes where we can show a dark-skinned woman and her body and not be so taboo about it. Especially a dark-skinned Indian woman where maybe they're represented in a conservative way sometimes."

She also credited Bailey with making her feel even more comfortable.

"Jonny was an amazing co-partner to work with," the actress added. "We worked with an amazing intimacy coordinator who ensured that it was choreographed and it was a safe space where we could communicate and make sure that we knew exactly what was going to be happening on the day."

Continued Ashley: "And I think that's something that Jonny and I had throughout the whole series. We always had each other's backs and made sure that each other, as much as we were doing our own work and we were on our own journeys, we would always check in with one another and make sure that they were okay."