Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel on Showing Queen Charlotte's Softer Side: It 'Makes Her Relatable'

"It would be very interesting, or not very interesting, to play a one-dimensional character," Golda Rosheuvel — who plays Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton — tells PEOPLE

Golda Rosheuvel is speaking candidly about showing off a different side of her Bridgerton character, Queen Charlotte.

While chatting with PEOPLE ahead of the release of the Netflix series' second season, the 52-year-old actress opens up about her aloof character revealing her softer.

"I think it's fantastic," Rosheuvel tells PEOPLE exclusively of her character's duality. "It would be very interesting, or not very interesting, to play a one-dimensional character, a character that's on the surface and doesn't really have a backstory or any vulnerability."

"But," she adds, "I think really cleverly, the writers are showing that for the Queen, because that makes her relatable."

QUEEN CHARLOTTE Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Noting that Queen Charlotte is "at the top of the food chain" within the show's dynamic group of characters, Rosheuvel says, "She's a human being as well."

"Yes, she does have the most fabulous dresses and the most fabulous wigs, but she's a human being at the core of it," she continues. "And I think [in one scene], where Edwina really shows her vulnerability, her kindness, her grace towards the King, is something the Queen really respects, really admires, really connects to."

BRIDGERTON GOLDA ROSHEUVEL Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"The respect and the sisterhood in that scene is really important and really beautiful to play because you've got these two women — one at the beginning of her society, her life — and another who has done it, been there, seen it and is living it," adds Rosheuvel.

"But somehow there's a real balance there, and I think that comes from the Queen seeing Edwina's grace," she also notes.

RELATED VIDEO: Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Following the structure of the novels written by author Julia Quinn, the second installment in the series focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his journey to find love.

Bridgerton was a massive success for Netflix, having previously held the record for the service's largest series debut before Squid Game. The first season, premiering in December 2020, followed the budding romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Rupert Young (Jack). Additionally, Julie Andrews will continue to voice Lady Whistledown.