Julie Andrews Exposes Scandal in Trailer for Shonda Rhimes' Upcoming Netflix Drama, Bridgerton

The countdown to Bridgerton is on.

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Shonda Rhimes' upcoming period drama on Monday, giving a glimpse at what promises to be a scandalous telling of romance and rumor among the competitive world of Regency London high society. (After all, the tagline on one poster reads, "Tea Shall Be Spilt.")

In a voiceover following the town distribution of a document called "Lady Whistledown's Society Papers" — dated Tuesday, April 6, 1813 — Julie Andrews introduces herself as the elusive Lady Whistledown.

"You do not know me and never shall, but be forewarned, dear reader: I certainly know you," she says.

As scenes from a glamorous ball unfold, Lady Whistledown continues, "The social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match."

"Let it be known, if there's a scandal," she adds, as a montage of risque scenes flash across the screen, "I shall uncover it ... and share every last detail."

Image zoom From L to R: Florence Hunt, Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jesse, Jonathan Bailey, Will Tilston and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Image zoom Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Image zoom Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, Bridgerton is one of Rhimes' first projects with Netflix after signing an eight-show deal with the streaming platform back in 2017.

It marks the 50-year-old producer's Netflix debut following a successful career on network television, where she launched popular television series such as Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.

Aside from Andrews, 85, Bridgerton's large cast includes Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker, Jonathan Bailey and Golda Rosheuvel.

According to Netflix, "Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor, 25), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents' footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled."

Image zoom Adjoa Andoh and Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Image zoom Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne," the description continues. "Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future."

Created by showrunner Chris Van Dusen, who began his long-running relationship with Shondaland working on Grey's Anatomy and then Scandal, the show is based on a series of eight books, one for each sibling, so fans of the saga are hoping that the television adaptation could continue on past its initial season, which will be eight hour-long episodes.

Author Quinn told Entertainment Weekly in July that the issue of "prestige" is the reason why it has taken so long for her story to be adapted (the first book was released in 2000). "Producers would rather do the 496th Jane Austen than something with a 'romance novel' label," she said.