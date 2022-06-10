"Maybe that will happen, maybe it won't. But hopefully, it will," Simone Ashley said

Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Hopes to See Kate and Anthony 'Have a Baby' in Season 3

Simone Ashley has high hopes for her Bridgerton character come season 3.

In an interview with IMDb, Ashley revealed what she hopes to see happen for newlyweds Kathani "Kate" Sharma and Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) down the road.

"I'm excited to see Kate become viscountess and head of the household," Ashley, 27, said. "I think she has much to learn from Anthony. They'll be two little partners, doing it together."

But that wasn't all Ashley hopes to see happen with her character's storyline.

"I'd love to see them have a baby, to put it simply," she added. "Maybe that will happen, maybe it won't. But hopefully, it will."

Simone Ashley Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Kate and Anthony were the primary focus of the Netflix hit's sophomore run. Their slow-burning love affair concluded with the pair tying the knot.

Season 3 will zero in on the budding romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), though it doesn't mean fans have seen the last of Kate and Anthony.

In author Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series, Kate and Anthony welcome four children: Edmund, Miles, Charlotte and Mary. They also have a dog named Newton.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Ashley confirmed in March that she'll be returning for the show's upcoming third season.

"We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," she told Deadline at the time.

"We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season three," she continued. "In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting."