'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Goes Instagram-Official with Her Leading Man in Real Life: 'Best Person'

Ashley revealed in UK Vogue that she met her boyfriend at the Grand Prix in Monaco

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 22, 2023 12:25 PM
Simone Ashley and Tino Klein attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

Just like her Bridgerton counterpart, Simone Ashley is off the market.

The 27-year-old actress has declared her new relationship with Constantin "Tino" Klein by sharing a black-and-white photo of them cozying up at a party on Tuesday.

In the snap, which appears to have been taken at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards after party, the pair can be seen sitting down on a couch as they touch noses and smile at each other. Klein has one arm around Ashley's shoulders on the couch and the other holding her right arm as they cuddle in close.

Ashley captioned the cozy image: "@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos ❤️"

The couple shared some more PDA in additional photos taken at the event. In one image, Ashley — who's wearing an open cut silver jeweled top and black pants — can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek as he smiled bashfully at the camera. In a second photo, the couple pose with big smiles as they wrapp their arms around each other.

This event isn't the first time the pair have been photographed at an event together.

In June of last year, photos surfaced online of the Ashley and Klein together at the "Le Papier" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Arles, France.

Simone Ashley and Tino Klein attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

In a set of photos from that event, the couple could be seen smiling at the camera as Klein, donning a gray pants and a navy shirt, held his arm around Ashley's waist. Ashley, wearing a light green V-neck dress leaned into her beau as they posed.

Ashley also wished her man a "Happy Birthday" in December in a sweet post sharing different images during the celebration in a Polaroid-style format.

In the first picture, Klein can be seen blowing out candles on a cake with "Happy Birthday" glasses on his head. Additional photos show what appears to be a cake shaped in a blue classic car on a plate and photos of Ashley and Klein posing separately with friends.

"The best birthday surprise for the best person 🎂 x," Ashley captioned the post.

While much isn't known about Klein, Ashley revealed in an interview with UK Vogue in November that she met her boyfriend at the Grand Prix in Monaco.

"I'm very happy," she shared about her relationship in the interview. "We haven't gone public yet and we're having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone else does."

She told Vogue that they haven't yet moved in together, saying, "I'd like to, but, you know, one day…."

