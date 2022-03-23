Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Tests Positive for COVID and Misses Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere

Nicola Coughlan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bridgerton actress, 35, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday ahead of the show's season 2 red carpet premiere, captioning a photo of herself, "My Bridgerton Premiere look- a little different than expected."

"So I've been struck down with Miss Rona and I'm missing our first premiere- heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night," Coughlan, who plays fan-favorite Penelope Featherton on the show, added.

Although Coughlan was donning a spa-chic outfit consisting of a white towel wrapped around her head and a white robe, the Irish actress still got glammed up in honor of the premiere, sporting crimson red lips, metallic eyeshadow, and a stunning silver statement necklace, calling it her "infectious virus but make it fashion" look.

"We'll miss you so much my lovely ❤️❤️❤️," fellow cast member Charithra Chandran commented, while Queer Eye sensation Jonathan Van Ness added, "But you look f–ing hot tho 🔥🔥🔥."

Ahead of her diagnosis, the star was good in spirits.

On Tuesday's PEOPLE (The TV Show!), the star opened up to senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons about her relationship with Bridgerton mega-fan Kim Kardashian.

"It was really crazy," Coughlan said of hearing about Kardashian's obsession with the show. "I've watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians for how many years? I don't know. They were a big reference point for our characters in season 1."

The Derry Girls star went on to explain that the show's costume designer told the cast they were the "Kardashians of Regency London," adding, "You've got this ambitious mama and three daughters … so the fact that then she watched it and loved it was like, very mind-blowing. Crazy."

Nicola Coughlan Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Coughlan also told Parsons that the two stars have been in contact since Kardashian, 41, declared her unwavering love for the period piece: "We've DM'd, yeah! She DM'd me. I woke up one morning and they were like, 'Kim Kardashian just mentioned you in her story,' and I was like, 'What is happening?"

The actress then revealed that she and the SKIMS founder – whom she called "sweet" – messaged back and forth with one another, with Coughlan even reaching out to wish her luck ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live in October last year. "We're besties!" she joked.

Season 2 of Bridgerton hits Netflix on Friday, March 25.

