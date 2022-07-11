Jonathan Bailey joins Matt Bomer in Showtime's upcoming limited series Fellow Travelers, following a four-decade romance between two men that blossoms in McCarthy-era Washington

Find Out Where You Can See Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Next (Hint: Matt Bomer Is Intimately Involved!)

Jonathan Bailey attends the "Bridgerton" Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/WireImage); THE SINNER S3 Premiere Event - The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: Matt Bomer -- (Photo by: Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Jonathan Bailey has found another romantic lead.

The Bridgerton breakout star, 34, will join Matt Bomer as clandestine lovers in the upcoming Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers, based on Thomas Mallon's 2007 novel of the same name.

The network announced Monday that Bailey will play Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate with strong political and religious convictions. Bomer, 44, will portray as Hawkins Fuller, a handsome and charismatic State Department official who avoids emotional entanglements until their paths cross.

The eight-episode miniseries is described as "an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington," according to Showtime.

Fellow Travelers tracks the pair's romance as it blossoms amid Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn's war on "subversives and sexual deviants" and spans four decades to touch on "the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves."

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 208 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Allison Williams also stars in the limited series, which is created by Academy Award-nominated Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner. Bomer also serves as an executive producer alongside Nyswaner and Robbie Rogers.

Bailey's next onscreen role comes after he took the lead as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in season 2 of Shondaland's regency-era drama on Netflix, for which he will reprise the role in season 3.

The British actor, who is openly gay, previously opened up to GQ about feeling pressured to hide his sexual orientation earlier in his career, recalling a fellow actor telling him: "There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay."

"All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through," he said in March. "So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight."