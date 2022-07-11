Find Out Where You Can See Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Next (Hint: Matt Bomer Is Intimately Involved!)
Jonathan Bailey has found another romantic lead.
The Bridgerton breakout star, 34, will join Matt Bomer as clandestine lovers in the upcoming Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers, based on Thomas Mallon's 2007 novel of the same name.
The network announced Monday that Bailey will play Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate with strong political and religious convictions. Bomer, 44, will portray as Hawkins Fuller, a handsome and charismatic State Department official who avoids emotional entanglements until their paths cross.
The eight-episode miniseries is described as "an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington," according to Showtime.
Fellow Travelers tracks the pair's romance as it blossoms amid Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn's war on "subversives and sexual deviants" and spans four decades to touch on "the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves."
Allison Williams also stars in the limited series, which is created by Academy Award-nominated Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner. Bomer also serves as an executive producer alongside Nyswaner and Robbie Rogers.
Bailey's next onscreen role comes after he took the lead as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in season 2 of Shondaland's regency-era drama on Netflix, for which he will reprise the role in season 3.
The British actor, who is openly gay, previously opened up to GQ about feeling pressured to hide his sexual orientation earlier in his career, recalling a fellow actor telling him: "There's two things we don't want to know: if you're an alcoholic or if you're gay."
"All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through," he said in March. "So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight."
"I reached a point where I thought, 'F--- this.' I'd much prefer to hold my boyfriend's hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part," Bailey added.