Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Teases Her Character's Season 2 Romance: An 'Enemies-to-Lovers Story'

Simone Ashley is opening up about her character Kate Sharma's romance on the Shonda Rhimes drama Netflix series Bridgerton.

The 26-year-old British actress discussed Kate's love story with eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by actor Jonathan Bailey, in the March cover story for Glamour.

"It's a very interesting enemies-to-lovers story. They have a lot of friction at the beginning because they resonate with whatever traits that annoy each other within themselves, and then that breeds chemistry," said Ashley.

"They're both used to people walking away and being isolated, being left alone, being left with a lot of pressures and responsibilities, being slightly misunderstood. I think they met each other and it was like, 'It takes one to know one. I see a lot of me in you, and I'm not going to walk away from you," the Sex Education star added.

Simone Ashey graces the cover of Glamour Credit: Leeor Wild/Glamour

On Wednesday, Netflix released the official trailer for season 2 of Bridgerton which returns to the streaming platform on March 25.

Following the structure of the novels written by author Julia Quinn, the second installment focuses on Anthony's journey to find love.

In the trailer, fans get a glimpse at Anthony's attempts to find a suitable wife who will uphold his family name. "It is only out of the greatest love of my family that I am to choose a wife with head and not my … heart," he says.

Anthony begins to court newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but finds himself having to prove his intentions to her older sister, Kate. However, as the two butt heads, Anthony finds himself in a love triangle after he and Kate grow closer.

"My honor is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment in your presence," Anthony seemingly says to Kate.