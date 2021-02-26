"There's so much going on there," Lizzy Talbot, Bridgerton's intimacy coordinator said

Bridgerton's Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down the Show's Sex Scenes: It Was Like a 'Circus'

Bridgerton may be lauded for its steamy, seemingly flawless sex scenes, but getting everything to look as seamless as it did on screen came with its fair share of on-set juggling.

In a recent conversation with Insider, the intimacy coordinator for Netflix's hit period, Lizzy Talbot, said it "was a bit of an intimacy circus" to film the scenes where newlyweds Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) go for a days-long romp around his rural estate.

"There's so much going on there," Talbot told the outlet with a laugh. "We were in loads of different locations all over the country. We were inside, outside, up ladders; we were everywhere!"

The rain added an extra hurdle for the filming crew, and as a result of the weather and other challenges, the 3-minute montage scene took months to nail down, according to Insider.

"We were working in the dry and in the rain, on flagstone floors and up against walls and in Regency beds," Talbot said.

Talbot went on to reveal that her favorite sex scene to film was the very first scene Dynevor shot for the show — in which Simon performs oral sex on her in his estate's library.

Filmed at a private members' club in London, the scene is one Talbot called "super cheeky because women weren't allowed in [the club] until 1980 and we're busting in and the first thing we're doing is a scene of oral pleasure."

She added in an interview with U.K. outlet The Times, of the setting and the fact that the episode was directed by a woman (Julie Anne Robinson). "It was, like, 'Oh, I see what you're up to, Shondaland!' "

"It was very clear that from the outset this was going to be viewed from the female perspective," Talbot added.

Other scenes that were particularly fun to film involved the physical intimacy between oldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his secret romantic partner Siena (Sabrina Bartlett), who kept the crew in stitches during their time together.

"At one point in the rehearsals, Sabrina slipped and sort of did this fireman's pole down Johnny to the floor. And I don't think we recovered for about 10 minutes," Talbot recalled to The Times. "Production was calling up — 'Are you finished?' 'One minute, I'm regaining the room!' "

Revealing that Bailey's pants split during another scene, Talbot went on to note that keeping a sense of humor was integral to the success of the steamier scenes.