Bridgerton Executive Producers Suggest Season 3 May Focus on an Unexpected Couple's Romance

"We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories," Shonda Rhimes said about Bridgerton's upcoming seasons

Though season 2 of Bridgerton just dropped, fans are already talking about what's in store for season 3.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season 2 premiere, executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen shared some insight as to what viewers can expect when it comes to Bridgerton's next season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In April 2021, it was announced that the Netflix series, based on author Julia Quinn's book series, had been renewed for a third and fourth season.

While the next book in Quinn's series, An Offer From a Gentleman, focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and his love story, Rhimes suggested the series might take another route.

Shonda Rhimes Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories," said Rhimes. "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Rhimes added, "[We] got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time."

Meanwhile, Van Dusen said, "I can't mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it's no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings. In success, we will be on as long as Netflix will have us but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

"I love Benedict's story," he continued. "I love his story and all these siblings, all these characters for different reasons. They all offer something new. I think it was really the appeal to me in a project like this, the fact that we could tell these close-ended love stories and shift focus season after season. This season, obviously we are with Anthony Bridgerton. It will go on and on and be equally as pleasurable as the one before."

bridgerton Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

As far as going off the beaten path and not following Quinn's timeline, Van Dussen said "it depends on the story."

"It always comes down to character for me," he said. "I think we do a lot of work in these first two seasons to set up characters in these future seasons and every one of these siblings is going to eventually carry their own season so it's important to flesh out these characters and set them up for success."