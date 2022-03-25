Everything to Know About Bridgerton Season 3

Get ready for even more Bridgerton.

While season 2 recently hit Netflix on March 25, the series has already been renewed.

​​In April 2021, it was announced that the Netflix series would be returning for a third and fourth season.

Though production for the upcoming season hasn't started just yet, we already have a few key details about what's to come.

"I can't mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it's no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings," Van Dusen told Entertainment Tonight. "We will be on as long as Netflix will have us, but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

Read ahead as we break down everything we already know about Bridgerton season 3. (And be warned: There are spoilers for season 2 within!)

Who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 3?

Though Netflix hasn't confirmed the official cast list for season 3, it's safe to assume that most of the Bridgerton family members will be returning, including Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), as well as Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and season 2 additions Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma).

The season 2 finale also teases that Queen Charlotte may try to set up Edwina Sharma with her nephew Prince Friedrich, so there's a chance that Freddie Stroma, who played the character in season 1, could return.

What will Bridgerton season 3 be about?

While the third book in the Bridgerton series, An Offer from a Gentleman, follows Benedict's love story, there's a chance that season 3 might switch things up.

"There [are] eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories," Rhimes teased to ET. "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Given the popularity of Colin and Penelope's will-they-won't-they romance, it's entirely possible that season 3 will instead be an adaptation of the fourth Bridgerton book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which centers around Colin's journey to love.

When does Bridgerton season 3 start filming?

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan previously told Women's Wear Daily that filming for season 3 is expected to start this summer.

During her interview with ET, Rhimes confirmed, "We're already hard at work writing season 3. That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time."

When will Bridgerton season 3 be on Netflix?

