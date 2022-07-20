Bridgerton Season 3 Begins Production: Meet the New Cast Members Heating Up the Screen

Netflix has announced production is underway in London for the latest chapter of the Regency-era hit

Dearest reader, prepare to burn once more for Bridgerton!

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Netflix announced Wednesday that production for season 3 of the popular Regency period drama is underway in London.

The latest installment is set to follow the love story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who continues to lead a double life as Lady Whistledown amid an ongoing rift with best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). Three dashing newcomers also join the mix — Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) and Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) — sending the ton into a tizzy.

Alluding to what's to come, the streamer said that what Phoon's character "lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks," while Phillips will play a "genial lord with unusual interests" who still intrigues the young ladies looking for love. Meanwhile, Anderson will appear as "a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others."

James Phoon; Sam Phillips; Daniel Francis Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Further teasing the fun, Netflix gave a glimpse of what's happening behind the scenes with a new 30-second video. Dressed in casual clothes, the quick clip began with Jonathan Bailey (who plays season 2 star Anthony Bridgerton) throwing up two fingers, smiling as he raised a third, referencing the show's third season.

Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Hannah Dodd (who joins as Francesca Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) Jessie and Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich) all make the same gesture, signifying season 3.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton Credit: Bridgerton Instagram

Then, the camera pans to Newton, 29, who opens a carriage to show Coughlan, 35, wearing Bridgerton hair and makeup with a hoodie.

"Bridgerton season 3 has officially begun filming," she says. "You coming in?"

"Let's go," Newton replies.

Executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica helm the hit alongside new showrunner Jess Brownell, Netflix said in the statement.

Bridgerton Credit: NETFLIX

"It was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it's no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings," Van Dusen told Entertainment Tonight in March. "We will be on as long as Netflix will have us, but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them."

In May, the streamer revealed that season 3 would stray from the book order and instead focus on Penelope and Colin's love story, which isn't detailed until the fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.