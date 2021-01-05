Will Bridgerton Get a Season 2? All the Burning Questions We Need Answered

If you’re looking for your next binge, look no further than Bridgerton, Netflix’s charming new period piece about the marriage market in Regency-era England.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by none other than Julie Andrews). The Shonda Rhimes-produced series made its global debut on Netflix Dec. 25, stoking a frenzy of fans lusting after the swoon-worthy Duke of Hastings and elaborate costumes. (The streaming giant projects it will reach 63 million households once it hits the 28-day mark, making it the fifth most-watched original series on the provider to date.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The historical romance’s final episode left a lot of story still on the table. So, is Bridgerton season 2 happening? Netflix has yet to confirm a second go-round; however, Production Weekly, reports that filming for a project titled “Bridgerton 02” will begin filming in Uxbridge, England in March 2021, suggesting a follow-up season is in the works.

In the meantime, here are four questions we hope will be answered in Lady Whistledown’s next column* (warning: spoilers ahead!):

Will Anthony meet his love match?

Though season 1 saw the eldest Bridgerton get his heart broken by sultry opera singer Siena, in the final episode, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) vows to find his viscountess. With a bitter attitude, he tells his family it “doesn’t matter” who she is, and that he isn’t looking for love with his bride. But will Anthony be as lucky as Daphne and Simon to find his perfect pairing?

How does the Duke of Hastings adjust to parenthood?

Simon Basset, also known as the dreamy Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) struggles with his feelings toward getting married and having children throughout season 1. He eventually falls for — and weds — debutant Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) but their honeymoon bliss quickly dissipates as the Duke refuses to give Daphne a child. Flashbacks reveal the Duke had an abusive father to whom he vowed he would never marry or continue the line of succession.

All within the last 20 minutes of the final episode, however, the Duke suddenly decides he wants to become a dad, and Daphne gives birth to their son. Season 2 would do well to explore Simon’s relationship with his young son, and how parenthood affects his and Daphne’s marriage. Are more children in the cards for these lovebirds, or is one enough?

Image zoom Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Will Penelope and Colin finally get together?

Ah, to be young and in unrequited love. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) quietly pines after the sweet Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) throughout the series, but just when she is about to confess her love, Penelope is interrupted by Colin’s announcement that he will be leaving England for Greece. Ironically, a trip that, he tells Penelope, she inspired him to take.

Will these two friends-but-maybe-eventual-lovers be reunited in a second season? Will Penelope find a new beau, or wait for her childhood crush to return from overseas? Hopefully, we’ll see this storyline continue in Bridgerton’s second season.

Who inherits the Featherington estate?

After the sudden death of Lord Featherington, the future of the Bridgertons’ eccentric neighbors is unclear. Just as Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) and her three daughters are bidding adieu to cousin Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) and her new husband, the matriarch is handed a slip of paper with the name of the man who will inherit the Featherington fortune.

We can’t see the name — only the terrified look on Lady Featherington’s face when she reads it. How will this affect the societal standing of London’s most colorful, dramatic family? Only season 2 can answer that.

Will Lady Whistledown’s identity remain a secret?

Of the many plot twists in Bridgerton, the most shocking is when Penelope Featherington is revealed to be Lady Whistledown. Yet with Queen Charlotte (Bessie Carter) and her best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) hell-bent on unmasking Lady Whistledown, how much longer can Penelope keep her side-hustle a secret? In the last episode’s final moments, we see Penelope riding in a carriage at night — perhaps to hide?