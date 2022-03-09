Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Teases Lord Anthony's Twisted Love Triangle — Watch

The wait is almost over for Bridgerton fans.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the official trailer for season 2 of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama, which is returning to the streaming platform on March 25.

Following the structure of the novels written by author Julia Quinn, the second installment focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) journey to find love.

In the trailer, fans get a glimpse at Anthony's attempts to find a suitable wife who will uphold his family name.

"It is only out of the greatest love of my family that I am to choose a wife with head and not my … heart," he says.

Anthony begins to court new arrival Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but finds himself having to prove his intentions to her older sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). However, as the two butt heads, Anthony finds himself in a love triangle after he and Kate grow closer.

"My honor is hanging by a thread that grows more precarious with every moment in your presence," Anthony seemingly says to Kate.

"What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire," says Lady Whistledown in the narration by Julie Andrews.

Bridgerton was a massive success for Netflix, having previously held the record for the service's largest series debut before Squid Game. The first season, premiering in December 2020, followed the budding romance between Daphne and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Ahead of its second season, Bailey said there are "loads of little Easter eggs for all of the characters."

"I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," Bailey, 33, told British Vogue last February. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into."

The actor added, "The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda and [series creator] Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Rupert Young (Jack). Additionally, Andrews will continue to voice Lady Whistledown.