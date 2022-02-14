Bridgerton Season 2 Teaser Sees Lady Whistledown Sharpening Her Knives as a New Love Story Unfolds

Bridgerton fans, Lady Whistledown cordially invites you to prepare for the arrival of the wildly popular show's upcoming second season.

Season 2 of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama is returning to Netflix on March 25. Following in the structure of the novels written by author Julia Quinn, the second installment sees eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) journey to finding love.

"Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India," a synopsis states.

"When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union," the description continues. "But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her."

Netflix released the first teaser trailer on Monday, in which Lady Whistledown (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington) announces her plans to shake up London's social scene once again.

"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me? As the members of my town questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills," says Lady Whistledown in the narration voiced by Julie Andrews. "No, even better, I've been sharpening my knives ... for all of you."

The brief clip shows how the ton prepares for the new social season. All the while, audiences get a brief introduction to the Sharma sisters as well, both of whom will find themselves in a twisted love triangle with Anthony.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope is additionally seen writing as the town gossip at the teaser's end. This continues the narrative of a big reveal from the season 1 finale that Penelope is, in fact, Lady Whistledown.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Rupert Young (Jack). Additionally, Andrews will continue to voice Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton was a massive success for Netflix, having previously held the record for the service's largest series debut before Squid Game. The debut season, premiering in December 2020, followed the budding romance between Daphne and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Ahead of its second season, Bailey said there are "loads of little Easter eggs for all of the characters."

"I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," Bailey, 33, told British Vogue last February. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into."

The actor added, "The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda and [series creator] Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."