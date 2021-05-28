Bridgerton Season 2: The Man in the High Castle's Rupert Evans Cast as Late Family Patriarch

Edmund "takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life," a press release says of Rupert Evans' character in the upcoming second season of Bridgerton

Rupert Evans is the newest man about ton.

The Man in the High Castle actor, 44, is set to join season 2 of Netflix's wildly popular period drama Bridgerton, as the late patriarch of the titular family, Edmund Bridgerton.

"Edmund is a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children," a recent show release states. "He's also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life."

Evans — whose screen credits also include roles on The CW's Charmed and in films like American Pastoral and The Boy — will join Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton, who will be the focus of season 2.

PEOPLE also confirmed in February that Sex Education actress Simone Ashley had joined the cast as Anthony's love interest Kate Sharma, a "smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Bridgerton's next installment will shift focus from the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) to Anthony's romance with Kate. It will be based on Julia Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.

In the book, Anthony sets out to marry the newest belle of the ton, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), only to be faced with her disapproving sister, Kate, who refuses to let him anywhere near her because of his reputation.

According to an announcement made on the Shondaland Instagram, "Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She's kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naïve, she also knows what she wants: a true love match."

In recent photos taken from the set of the series' forthcoming season, Bailey, 33, was spotted with Ashley, 26. Filming a scene together, the two actors were seen attending a horse race alongside an array of other Bridgerton stars including Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury.

Kathryn Drysdale — whose character Genevieve Delacroix has a dalliance with Anthony's younger brother, Benedict, in the series — recently told PEOPLE about her castmate Bailey, "Over here [in the U.K.], Jonathan Bailey is an award-winning actor. He's won the Olivier award. He's just extraordinary and will bring so much to his story."

"He's going to be mega, and I can't wait," she added.

Bridgerton is based on Quinn's popular book series, which follow the eight Bridgerton children, named alphabetically, on their quests for love, with the ever-watchful Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews in the series) keeping on eye on it all and reporting it in her society papers.