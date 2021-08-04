Bridgerton Season 2 Resumes Production After Positive COVID Cases

Production on the Netflix drama shut down for a second time in July after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19

Bridgerton is back!

After production on season 2 of the hit Netflix drama shut down for a second time in mid-July after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19, the Shonda Rhimes series is back in action, Variety reported Monday. The pause was announced as coronavirus cases surged in England, where the show is filmed.

"We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we're back in it," showrunner Chris Van Dusen told the outlet. "Right now I'm in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great."

Bridgerton Florence Hunt, Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jesse, Jonathan Bailey, Will Tilston and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

On July 15, production was paused for 24 hours after a crew member tested positive, and shut down again July 17 after a cast or crew member tested positive for the viral disease. The streaming service did not have any additional details to share upon PEOPLE's request for further comment at the time.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the stylized Shondaland period drama follows the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate life, love, and high society in Regency-era London. Season two will follow the eldest son, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), as he looks to find a suitable wife to settle down with, but not to love, and Van Dusen teased the upcoming storyline.

"We pick up Anthony after we've seen what he's been through with his mistress. He's thinking, 'Was that love?' Some would call it that, others would not," the showrunner told Variety. We're exploring those concepts of duty and honor once again."

Bridgerton debuted as Netflix's "biggest show ever" in January, reaching a record 82 million households in its first month. The show also recently landed 12 Emmy Award nominations — including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Regé-Jean Page.

The show's success also rubbed off on the source material, sending the first installment in the Bridgerton book series to the top of The New York Times' bestsellers list in January. Van Dusen added that with success comes scrutiny, and he welcomes both with open arms.

"There's always been a pressure with this show from the beginning, being inspired by these beloved novels with fans who are so passionate and feel so strongly about these characters and these stories," he said. "There's always been a healthy pressure there, I welcome it and I say keep the pressure on. It worked for the first season, and I hope people love this season and beyond as much as they did the first."