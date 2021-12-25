Season 2 of the Netflix period drama will follow Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton on his quest for love

Bridgerton Season 2 to Premiere in March — Watch the Cast Find Out from Lady Whistledown

Netflix has given Bridgerton fans the greatest Christmas gift of all.

On Saturday, which was also the 1-year anniversary since season 1 premiered, the streaming service announced that season 2 will be released on March 25.

The news was shared in a clip starring season 2 leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley as well as Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie, Charithra Chandran and Luke Newton. In honor of the show's first anniversary, the group receives a letter from Lady Whistledown for an announcement that even they didn't know about.

"Is that Whistledown? What's she got to say today? The cheeky little mistress," Bailey, 33, says. "It's customary for a first anniversary to gift paper, dear readers."

As the news of the March 25 premiere date is read aloud, Jessie, who portrays second-born sister Eloise Bridgerton, says: "I actually didn't know that!" Chandran, who will play new character Edwina Sharma, responds, "I didn't know that either."

bridgerton season 2 Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in season 2 of Bridgerton | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Filming for season 2 kicked off in May, but was halted indefinitely in July when someone tested positive for COVID-19, just days after a 24-hour pause. Filming later resumed in early August.

Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen celebrated wrapping season 2 last month, posting a photo of himself hugging the show's new romantic leads Bailey and Ashley.

"That's a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year," Van Dusen wrote on Twitter. "And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022."

Bridgerton Bridgerton season 2 | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Based on Julia Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, season 2 of the hit period drama will focus on the oldest Bridgerton sibling, Bailey's Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who will potentially find love with new character Kate Sharma. Newcomer Ashley was cast as the female romantic lead in February.

Season 1, adapted from the first novel in Quinn's Bridgerton series, told the love story of Anthony's younger sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Page, 33, will not be featured in the upcoming season, he previously announced.