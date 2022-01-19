Bridgerton Is Coming Back — See All the Season 2 Photos So Far
The highly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton is set to premiere March 25 on Netflix
After a record-breaking first season, the second iteration of Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton is set to drop on Netflix March 25.
On Wednesday, the streaming service released a series of photos teasing all of the high-society drama to come.
Season 1 of Bridgerton, based on author Julia Quinn's book series of the same name, followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she concocted a mutually beneficial scheme with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in the hopes of finding herself a suitor.
For the show's second season, Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) will take center stage as he embarks on his own journey to find love.
One potential love interest is Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma, the "smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included," per a previous press release from Netflix.
Also joining the cast for season 2 are Charithra Chandran, playing Kate's younger sister Edwina, and Shelley Conn, playing their mother Lady Mary Sharma.
Much like Daphne and Simon, Anthony and Kate's courtship doesn't get off on the best foot. Anthony knows he needs to find a suitable wife, but a true love match is not high on his priority list, Netflix said in a description for the new season.
Once Kate realizes this, she does everything in her power to stop the union, but her frequent verbal sparring matches with Anthony only seem to bring them closer together.
In addition to the Bridgertons, the series also follows another family in the ton: the Featheringtons.
In season 2, they must navigate welcoming the newest heir to their estate while daughter Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) continues to guard a secret.
At the end of the first season, viewers learned that Penelope is the true identity behind Lady Whistledown, the mysterious gossip columnist that details the lives of those in British high society.
Though Penelope manages to keep her secret under wraps throughout the season, her best friend, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) is hell-bent on finding out who is behind Lady Whistledown.
Bridgerton was renewed for season 2 in January, not long before Netflix gave the show an early order for seasons 3 and 4 in April.
Filming for season 2 kicked off in May, but was halted indefinitely in July when someone tested positive for COVID-19, just days after a 24-hour pause. Production later resumed in early August and wrapped in November.
Season 2 will be released on March 25.