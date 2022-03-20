Bridgerton's Back! Here's How Season 1 Ended, Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere

Before the new season of Bridgerton premieres on March 25, here's a recap of season 1, including what happened to Daphne, Anthony, and more characters

Bridgerton is upping the ante for season 2.

After becoming Netflix's "biggest show ever" following its initial release in December 2020, the upcoming season promises to have just as much romance and drama.

Since it's been more than a year since the final season ended, you may need a refresher

In anticipation of Bridgerton season 2 releasing on March 25, here's a quick recap of how things left off for your favorite characters.

What happened to Daphne and Simon in Bridgerton season 1?

bridgeton Regé-Jean Page as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton | Credit: netflix

After being named the Diamond of the season, Daphne has countless suitors lined up to propose, including Queen Charlotte's nephew, Prince Friedrich. Despite this, she finds herself drawn to the attractive yet emotionally unavailable Duke of Hastings. The two grow closer, and eventually share a kiss in the garden, which Daphne's brother Anthony witnesses.

As a result, he demands that Simon marry Daphne. Simon initially protests, but eventually, he and Daphne tie the knot in a simple church ceremony. Though they have a deep connection, their marriage is rocky as Simon doesn't want to have children due to his growing up with an abusive father.

Eventually, Simon makes peace with his past and the two reconcile their relationship. The season ends with Daphne giving birth to their first child, a baby boy.

What happened to Anthony in Bridgerton season 1?

Bridgerton Credit: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

In the absence of their father, who tragically died, Anthony acts as Daphne's protector throughout the social season, shielding her from unfavorable suitors.

While he closely supervises and scrutinizes Daphne's actions, he secretly has a relationship with an opera singer named Siena Rosso. The couple also has their fair share of ups and downs as Anthony grapples with his love for Siena and his duty to his family to find a suitable partner.

Though he is willing to give it all up to be with Siena, she ultimately turns him down in the end and tells him to move on. At the end of the season, he informs his family that he will find a wife next season.

What happened to Eloise in Bridgerton season 1?

Bridgerton Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Entranced by the mystery of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, who circulates gossip about "the ton," Eloise spends most of the first season attempting to uncover the author's identity. At one point, she even teams up with Queen Charlotte, who also wants to uncover who's behind the column.

Eloise gets close to unveiling Lady Whistledown's identity, but at the last minute, she decides to let the author go free, suspecting that the Queen double-crossed her.

What happened to Penelope in Bridgerton season 1?

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 1 Nicola Coughlan in "Bridgerton" Season 1 | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

As Penelope goes through with the social season, she harbors secret feelings for her longtime friend Colin Bridgerton. As a result, Penelope is crushed when Colin pursues her distant cousin Marina Thompson instead.

Penelope later learns that Marina is pregnant and in love with a man named Sir George Crane, so she does everything she can to keep Marina and Colin from being together. Despite this, the two eventually get engaged, which makes Penelope even more jealous.

Marina and Colin's engagement is later derailed after Lady Whistledown publishes Marina's secret. In the end, Sir Phillip Crane arrives to tell Marina that George, his brother, died in battle and offers to marry her instead.

With Marina out of the way, Penelope decides to tell Colin her true feelings, but before she can do so, he announces that he is leaving to tour the world.