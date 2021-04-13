Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

The hit series has already begun production on season 2, which will not feature the return of breakout star Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings

Netflix is going all in on Bridgerton.

The hit period drama, created by Chris Van Dusen, produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on author Julia Quinn's book series, has been renewed for a third and fourth season, the show announced on its Instagram and Twitter pages Tuesday. The news comes as season 2 is currently in production.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Keeping with Bridgerton tradition, Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews on the series, shared the news in a penned letter. "Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to pen more ink..."

In Netflix's recent release about the new season, Rhimes, 51, said, "From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team."

BRIDGERTON (L to R) PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON and RUTH GEMMELL as LADY VIOLET BRIDGERTON Image zoom Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience," Rhimes added.

Bridgerton, which debuted last December, has been a massive success for Netflix. Season 1 of the period drama followed Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton as she concocts a mutually beneficial plan with Regé-Jean Page's Simon Hastings, the Duke of Hastings, to pretend to be in a relationship.

Earlier this month, fans were shocked when news broke that breakout star Page, 31, would not be returning for season 2.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," read a note penned by Lady Whisteldown that was shared on the show's social media accounts at the time. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

Rege-Jean Page Image zoom Regé-Jean Page | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Page also addressed the news of his exit on Instagram, calling the experience, "The ride of a life time."

"It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined," he wrote, captioning a photo of himself on horseback while on the show's set. "The love is real and will just keep growing."