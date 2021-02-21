Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Makes SNL Hosting Debut

Regé-Jean Page is turning up the heat on Saturday Night Live!



This weekend, the breakout Bridgerton star made his hosting debut on the popular sketch comedy show along with musical guest Bad Bunny.

"You probably recognize me from Bridgerton, the show that made everyone turn to their moms and say, 'You know what? Nevermind I don't think we should watch this together.' It's a bit of a racy show. And because of that, people may associate me being this smoldering, sexual smoke show. But I assure you, I'm just a regular guy," Page said in his opening monologue before turning to a separate camera and sensually said, "I'm here to show you a good time and explore each other. Does that sound fun to you?"

The host was also joined on stage by his "personal liaisons," cast members Aidy Bryant, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman, who dressed up as Page's costar Phoebe Dynevor who plays his onscreen love Daphne Bridgerton.

"Ladies, I hate to break it to you but I'm actually kind of a nerd. I nerd out on music, I sing silly little songs," Page said before showing off his singing skills with his rendition of "Oh My Love."

On a more serious note, the English star, who was called an "extremely hot sex man" by Bryant, Nwodim and Fineman, thanked audiences for binge-watching Bridgerton. "I'm genuinely so happy that the show has connected with so many people during lockdown, especially people who don't normally get to see themselves as romantic leads on television. And of course, it's all brought me here with you tonight!

Page's hosting gig comes after the star — who plays heartthrob Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the hit Netflix period drama — scored a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. The actor, who also stars in Amazon Prime's Sylvie's Love, was recognized with a nod by the NAACP Image Awards and made the Time100 Next List.

In January, Netflix announced plans for a second season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton less than a month after the series premiered on the streaming network. Season 2 is scheduled to start production in London in the spring.

Based on the popular books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton season 1 follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). Season 2 will draw from the sequel in Quinn's romance series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) to find his viscountess.

The Feb. 20 episode was also a first for musical guest Bad Bunny. He is currently nominated for two 2021 Grammy Awards, including best Latin pop or urban album.

Page is the latest first-time host this season, following John Krasinski, Dan Levy and Regina King, who left Page a sweet good luck note in his dressing room much as Levy did for her.

Bridgerton season 1 is streaming on Netflix.