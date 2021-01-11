Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Addresses Rumors He's Dating Costar Phoebe Dynevor

"I think everything you need to know is on camera," Regé-Jean Page joked

Sadly, fans won't see a real-life romance between Bridgerton's leading couple.

During a joint interview with Access, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page laughed off rumors about them dating off-screen. "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," Regé-Jean Page joked.

"All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough," he added.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown — voiced by none other than Julie Andrews.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced series made its global debut on Netflix Dec. 25 and quickly became one of the most-watched original series on the streaming platform.

Image zoom Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Page caused quite the stir with his portrayal of Simon Basset, the brooding Duke of Hastings. While Dynevor stole fans' hearts as the delightful Daphne Bridgerton.

Speaking about the show, Dynevor said she was drawn to the script when she realized it would be a Shondaland production, telling Access that she knew that there would be strong female characters.

"I knew that the women were gonna have real agency," she said. "They were not gonna be, you know, timid women... so that was the thing that really excited me."

Netflix has yet to confirm a second go-round; however, Production Weekly, reports that filming for a project titled "Bridgerton 02" will begin filming in Uxbridge, England in March 2021, suggesting a follow-up season is in the works.