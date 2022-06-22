"The boys are back in town," Regé Jean-Page said of his recent reunion with former Bridgerton costar Jonathan Bailey

Bridgerton's Regé Jean-Page and Jonathan Bailey Have 'the Best, Most Stylish, Catchup' in Milan

Actor Rege Jean Page amd Jonathan Bailey were seen on the street during Milan Fashion Week 2022-23.

Actor Rege Jean Page amd Jonathan Bailey were seen on the street during Milan Fashion Week 2022-23.

The Duke of Hastings and Lord Anthony Bridgerton are back at it!

Over the weekend, Regé Jean-Page reunited with his former Bridgerton costar Jonathan Bailey in Milan. The pair both headed into the Armani Men's Spring 2023 menswear show together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a photo of the duo going to the star-studded gathering, the 34-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "The boys are back in town. ❤️"

Referencing a recent rumor he's set to return to the Netflix hit for season 3, he added, "(No, I'm not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine ☕️"

The photo from Page's reunion with Bailey, 34, reunion sparked excitement from many, including Bridgerton creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen, who commented, "Regency gents ❤️🎩💥"

Bridgerton Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Page and Bailey starred in Bridgerton's first season in 2020. The debut season focused on Page's character Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings finding love with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Then Page left ahead of season 2, which centered on Bailey's character Anthony as he found himself entangled in a taboo romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Page previously told Variety he'd had an early conversation with producers about the extent of his involvement in the series.

"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year," he recalled them telling him. "[I thought,] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

Added Page, "I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."

BRIDGERTON (L to R) REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET and MARTINS IMHANGBE as WILL MONDRICH Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX