Bridgerton's Regé Jean-Page and Jonathan Bailey Have 'the Best, Most Stylish, Catchup' in Milan

Bridgerton's Regé Jean-Page and Jonathan Bailey Have 'the Best, Most Stylish, Catchup' in Milan
The Duke of Hastings and Lord Anthony Bridgerton are back at it!
Over the weekend, Regé Jean-Page reunited with his former Bridgerton costar Jonathan Bailey in Milan. The pair both headed into the Armani Men's Spring 2023 menswear show together.
Sharing a photo of the duo going to the star-studded gathering, the 34-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "The boys are back in town. ❤️"
Referencing a recent rumor he's set to return to the Netflix hit for season 3, he added, "(No, I'm not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine ☕️"
The photo from Page's reunion with Bailey, 34, reunion sparked excitement from many, including Bridgerton creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen, who commented, "Regency gents ❤️🎩💥"
Page and Bailey starred in Bridgerton's first season in 2020. The debut season focused on Page's character Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings finding love with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Then Page left ahead of season 2, which centered on Bailey's character Anthony as he found himself entangled in a taboo romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
Page previously told Variety he'd had an early conversation with producers about the extent of his involvement in the series.
"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year," he recalled them telling him. "[I thought,] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."
Added Page, "I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."
Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton can be streamed in full on Netflix ahead of season 3, which will shift the series' focus toward the growing feelings between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).