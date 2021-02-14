Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page to Host SNL for the First Time with Musical Guest Bad Bunny

Regé-Jean Page is making the leap to Saturday Night Live!

The breakout Bridgerton actor is set to host on Feb. 20, with musical guest Bad Bunny, the popular sketch series announced after this weekend's episode, which was hosted by Regina King.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Page's debut hosting gig comes after the star, who plays heartthrob Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the Netflix period drama, scored a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. He was also recognized with a nod by the NAACP Image Awards.

The Feb. 20 show will be Bad Bunny's first time as SNL musical guest. He is nominated for two 2021 Grammy Awards, including best Latin pop or urban album.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Aside from playing the brooding Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton, Page has been acting since childhood and has IMDb credits dating back to 2004, only recently beginning to grace American TV with his talent and charm. He has appeared in movies like Mortal Engines and limited series like 2016's Roots.

RELATED VIDEO: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Addresses Rumors He's Dating Costar Phoebe Dynevor

He also stars as drummer Chico Sweetney in Amazon Prime's film Sylvie's Love, which co-stars Tessa Thompson, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Reacting to his recent SAG Award nomination for Bridgerton, Page wrote on Instagram: "There's something extra special about being seen by your peers. Bravo team Bridgerton, for being seen as among the very finest of the world's collective companies of peerless players!"