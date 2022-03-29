Everything to Know About Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Spinoff Series

The world of Bridgerton is expanding!

In May 2021, Netflix announced they were creating a spinoff series focused on Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the current series follows the Bridgerton family's journey to love, the new show will be all about the royal's origin story, including her youth and love life.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement when the series was first announced.

Bajaria continued, "Shonda [Rhimes] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Additionally, the new series will show the origin stories of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, played by Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh on Bridgerton.

As you patiently wait for the next season of Bridgerton, here's everything you need to know about the anticipated spinoff.

What will the Bridgerton spinoff series be about?

QUEEN CHARLOTTE Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The series will serve as an origin story for Queen Charlotte as well as Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

"These relationships are long-lived between Lady Danbury, Lady Bridgerton and the queen," Andoh told E! News. "That's what the prequel is going to talk about."

"We're going to still be in the world of Bridgerton. We're not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in," Rosheuvel added. "I think it's really going to be interesting to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love."

Who will star in the Bridgerton spinoff series?

Bridgerton Credit: NETFLIX

Despite being a prequel series, it seems like several Bridgerton stars will make an appearance on the show, including Rosheuvel, Gemmell, and Andoh. Rosheuvel teased to E! News, "You will be seeing a younger Queen Charlotte," before adding, "I will be in it."

It's also possible that Rupert Evans, who played Edmund Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2, will make an appearance as Violet's backstory is explored. Netflix has yet to announce who will be playing their younger counterparts.

Will the Bridgerton spinoff series be based on Julia Quinn's books?

Bridgerton Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Seeing as Queen Charlotte doesn't appear in the Bridgerton books, it's likely that most of the spinoff series will stray away from Quinn's novels.

"I haven't read the books and I made a point of not reading the books because the Queen is not in them," Rosheuvel told PEOPLE about preparing for her role on Bridgerton. "My point of call was really about the scripts, the world that we put Queen Charlotte in. This historical person is being put into a new world, so how does she relate? How does she react? How does she live her life within the world of Bridgerton, within the world that Chris Van Dusen and Shondaland have created?"

That being said, Violet Bridgerton's backstory is briefly covered in "Violet in Bloom," which appears in the collection The Bridgertons: Happily Ever, so it's possible that the spinoff could pull from that.

"I have always felt that I could not write a full-length novel about Violet and Edmund Bridgerton, despite countless request[s] from readers," Quinn wrote on her website. "I thought (and still think) it would be too difficult, knowing that he would die so young. But I wanted to show a bit of their courtship, and the episodic nature of Violet in Bloom gave me the perfect opportunity to do this."

When will the Bridgerton spinoff series be released on Netflix?

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte Credit: netflix