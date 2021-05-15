Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Talks About the 'Sexual Evolution' of Her and Regé-Jean Page's Characters

Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about the importance of the much-discussed sex scenes between her and Regé-Jean Page's characters in Netflix's Bridgerton.

The first season of the steamy period drama focused on the relationship between Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton and Page's Simon Bassett. When asked about how she relates to her character during a recent Deadline panel, Dynevor pointed to the traits she admires in Daphne.

"There are a lot of differences between me and Daphne but I think she values family, which I also value, and at a time when women had only one option, she was as determined to make that happen as I am in my career I guess, and I think that was sort of my way into Daphne," Dynevor, 26, said.

"I admired her more because she made it happen but she called the shots, and she also found love," the actress continued. "Their sexual evolution was very important to the storyline and something me, [showrunner Chris Van Dusen], Regé and everyone involved really wanted to tell truthfully and in a way that was safe for everyone."

Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton | Credit: Netflix

Earlier this year, the intimacy coordinator for the show, Lizzy Talbot, opened up about filming the scenes depicting Daphne and Simon's "sexual evolution," revealing that it was not as seamless as it seems onscreen.

In a conversation with Insider, Talbot said it "was a bit of an intimacy circus" to film the scenes where the newlyweds go for a days-long romp around his rural estate.

"There's so much going on there," she told the outlet with a laugh. "We were in loads of different locations all over the country. We were inside, outside, up ladders; we were everywhere!"

Regé-Jean Page Not Returning for Bridgerton Season 2: 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

The rain added an extra hurdle for the filming crew, and as a result of the weather and other challenges, the three-minute montage scene took months to nail down, according to Insider.

"We were working in the dry and in the rain, on flagstone floors and up against walls and in Regency beds," Talbot said.

She went on to reveal that her favorite sex scene to film was the very first scene Dynevor shot for the show — in which Simon performs oral sex on her in his estate's library.