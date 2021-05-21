Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Says She Had 'a Heads Up' About Regé-Jean Page's Exit

More than a month after Regé-Jean Page announced his departure from Bridgerton, his former costar and on-screen love interest, Phoebe Dynevor, admitted she wasn't surprised by the news.

"I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew," Dynevor, 26, said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast on Thursday. "But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show."

"I think fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny [a.k.a. Jonathan Bailey], who plays Anthony. That will be the main storyline of season 2 and the story arc of season 2. Obviously it's sad to to see [Regé-Jean] go, but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my with my family," she added.

Dynevor recalled a memory that she has from working alongside Page, 31, on the popular Netflix series. "I remember shooting the last scene in episode 1 where Regé and I have, like, our first dance together. And I remember thinking, 'Wow, this feels kind of special,'" she said.

"There were, like, fireworks going off behind us and it was, like, really romantic music," she continued. "It felt like a really special moment, but you never know if it's going to come out on camera and the audience is going to feel that buzz, too. It's hard to tell."

Production on Bridgerton's second season began in the U.K. in March, but Dynevor is just now returning to set. Teasing the show's sophomore run, Dynevor — whom PEOPLE confirmed is dating Pete Davidson — shared her hopes for her character.

"I'd like to just see her evolve as a mother and woman and what this next chapter means for her. She's kind of got her prince charming and her child and everything she ever wanted at the beginning of season 1," she said. "So what's next? Where does someone go when they get everything they want? Does it go how they expect or not? Yeah, there's so many things to explore with Daphne. I'm excited to see what the writers have in store."

Page's exit was first announced on the official Bridgerton social media pages on April 2, but the actor also confirmed the news on Instagram that same day. "The ride of a life time. It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke," he wrote.

"Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too," he continued. "Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing ❤️❤️❤️💫."

Page then told Variety that he was only contracted to appear in the show's first season. "[I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on," he said at the time.