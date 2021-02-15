When it comes to Bridgerton's leading couple, life does not imitate art.

During a new interview with You Magazine, Phoebe Dynevor shot down rumors that she is dating her costar, Regé-Jean Page, calling their relationship "strictly professional."

"I'd love to say there was really something between us," she said. "But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship."

Dynevor, 25, continued: "I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further. I always hear about people falling in love with their costars. It's yet to happen to me, but I'm intrigued."

Image zoom Page and "Bridgerton" costar Phoebe Dynevor | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown — voiced by none other than Julie Andrews.

Page, 31, also previously addressed potential romance rumors, saying their onscreen chemistry was simply a product of "beautiful scripts."

"I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," Page told Access. "All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."

The Shonda Rhimes-produced series made its global debut on Netflix Dec. 25 and quickly became one of the most-watched original series on the streaming platform.

Last month, the hit period drama was renewed for season 2.