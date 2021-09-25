Jonathan Bailey appears alongside newcomer Simone Ashley in a new first look at Bridgerton's second season

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Warns Fans to 'Prepare Thyself' for Season 2 — See the First Look!

Bridgerton fans: your long-awaited return to London's regency era awaits!

Stars Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Bailey teased the Netflix drama's new season while appearing in a first-look trailer released as part of Saturday's TUDUM event. As a quick warning to fans, Coughlan, 34, advised them to "prepare thyself" for what's to come.

In the sneak peek of season 2, Bailey's character is confronted by Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, who takes issue with his open requirements for a wife.

"When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, what makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the ladies of London to be so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?" she says in the clip, adding that Bridgerton's opinion of himself is "entirely too high."

"Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship," she concludes before bidding him a good night.

The sneak peek also provided footage of the cast members discussing the show on set.

Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton Season 1 Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Coughlan, 34, said it was "bonkers" to learn that the series was among the top 10 on Netflix in nearly every country. Bailey, 33, said, "it was completely nuts."

Ashey, 26, said she is "really proud" to join the "inclusive" show. Fellow newcomer Charitha Chandran agreed, noting that she "never really thought it would happen."

"I never ever imagined that someone who looked like me would be in those outfits in a show like that," Chandran, 24, confessed to her castmates. "For it to happen, I just couldn't believe it."

Bridgerton, based on author Julia Quinn's book series of the same name, was a smash hit following its first season premiere in December 2020. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the series followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she concocted a mutually beneficial scheme with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in the hopes of finding herself a suitor.

For the show's second season, Bailey's story arc will take center stage as his character, Anthony Bridgerton, embarks on a journey to find love.

Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton | Credit: NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

"It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on," Bailey, 33, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "So my tease would be [to] enjoy your year, and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen."

Page, 31, announced his departure from the series in April, but he recently teased his possible return down the road.

"I couldn't possibly tell you," he told British GQ when asked about a season 2 cameo. "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"