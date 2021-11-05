Bridgerton breakout Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington on the Netflix hit, which has been renewed through season 4

Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan's Teachers Once Told Her She Could 'Never' Star in a Period Drama

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has proved her former teachers wrong.

As part of The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Next Gen Talent list, Coughlan opened up about the surprising feedback she received during her drama school days.

"I was told, categorically, I would never do period drama," Coughlan, 34, said. "They told me, 'Your face is too modern.' "

"I have no idea to this day what that means," she added.

Despite the unique criticism, Coughlan went on to land a starring role on the Netflix period drama as Penelope Featherington. In April, it was announced that Bridgerton was renewed through season 4.

Coughlan also plays Clare Devlin on the 1990s-set sitcom Derry Girls, a series that allows her to advocate for a cause she's passionate about.

Nicola Coughlan Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"LGBTQ rights," she told THR when asked about a social issue she supports. "I play a gay character in Derry Girls and I realized the responsibility of taking that on at a time when, in Northern Ireland, gay marriage still wasn't legal."

The success of Bridgerton brought its cast overnight stardom, including for star Phoebe Dynevor.

"It wasn't until the world has gone back to normal that I have realized the enormity of the show," Dynevor, 26, told THR.

Series newcomer Simone Ashley has already seen her fair share of the Bridgerton effect. Discussing her upcoming leading turn on the hit show, the 26-year-old told THR it has her feeling "like a different person."