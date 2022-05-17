Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Jokes About Getting Ready to Film Steamy Sex Scenes for Season 3

"I've known for a really long time," Nicola Coughlan said of Bridgerton season 3 focusing on Penelope and Colin's love story after revealing the news Sunday

Nicola Coughlan is preparing for her close-up.

After the Bridgerton star, 35, was revealed to be the focus of the hit Netflix show's upcoming season 3, Coughlan opened up about whether she's ready to film some steamy sex scenes as she appeared Monday on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm gonna have to be!" she said with a laugh.

She previously spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of NSFW scenes in Penelope's future ahead of the season 2 premiere in March.

"Penelope I think has a little more time to wait before she gets into that," Coughlan said. "I can safely say that she's still very much the wallflower. She is in business lady mode."

Coughlan added on Monday that it's "terrifying" taking the lead in the upcoming season, but she's "known for a really long time."

"I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it," Coughlan said. "But then, last night when they were like, 'The news is coming out. You can talk about it,' I was like, 'I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out [loud], it makes it real."

The Irish actress previously confirmed that season 3 will revolve around the love story between her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as she appeared Sunday on the ATAS panel for the opening night of Netflix's FYSEE Space.

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," Coughlan said. "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here."

Bridgerton has teased Penelope and Colin's chemistry since early on in season 1, as the pair's friendship continues to grow.