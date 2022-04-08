"You're just right for some things, and you're not right for other things," Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan said after losing a Stranger Things role to Maya Hawke

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Auditioned for Maya Hawke's Stranger Things Role: 'She Was Far Better'

Nicola Coughlan almost traded Regency-era London for 1980s Hawkins, Indiana.

The Bridgerton star, 35, revealed that she auditioned for the role of Robin (ultimately played by Maya Hawke) on Stranger Things during a recent interview with Buzzfeed. "I auditioned for Stranger Things a number of years ago," she said.

"I auditioned to play Robin, Maya Hawke got it. She was far better than I ever would have been," Coughlan explained. "It's a good lesson to actors: Watch the stuff you didn't get, because you'll totally understand how it's not personal."

Hawke, 23, joined the Duffer brothers' nostalgic sci-fi series with season 3 in 2019, playing a coworker of Joe Keery's Steve Harrington at the mall's ice cream parlor, Scoops Ahoy.

She previously told PEOPLE that she's grateful for the career advantage of being Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter, but she won't rely on those connections alone.

"I'm very grateful for the fact that they made it so easy for me to do the thing that I love," Hawke said in May 2021. "I think I'll get a couple chances on their name and then if I suck, I'll get kicked out of the kingdom. And that's what should happen. So I'm just going to try not to suck."

Coughlan ultimately landed on her feet, recently returning as Penelope Featherington (a.k.a. Lady Whistledown) in season 2 of Bridgerton. The Shondaland series became Netflix's most-watched series when season 1 premiered last year, and season 2 had the biggest opening for any English-language series on the streaming platform.

"You're just right for some things, and you're not right for other things," Coughlan added.

The Derry Girls actress previously teased PEOPLE about what's to come with Penelope in season 2, following a major reveal in the season 1 finale.