The second season of the Netflix drama will follow the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton to find his viscountess

Bridgerton's Luke Newton Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Set of Season 2: 'The Boys Are Back'

The Bridgerton brothers are back in London!

On Sunday, Luke Newton, who stars as the youngest Bridgerton brother, Colin, on Bridgerton, confirmed that the cast is currently shooting season 2 of the popular Netflix show.

The actor posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram which featured him and his costars dressed to film the period piece in London.

In the first shot, Newton and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Newton's onscreen older brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton, are seen talking to one another on horseback.

The following photo features Bailey and his fictional brother Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, relaxing on set together.

"The boys are back in town," Newton, 24, captioned the post.

The second season of the Netflix drama will draw from the sequel in Julia Quinn's romance series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows the quest of Lord Anthony Bridgerton to find his viscountess.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Netflix cast Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, the eldest Bridgerton sibling's love interest, in the upcoming season.

Kate's official character description reads: "Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

In the novel, Ashley's character is named Kate Sheffield. However, the show's creative team previously decided her family would be of Indian descent and changed her surname, Deadline reported.

Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers chose to cast several of the leading roles, who are white in the novels, as Black characters, including the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

During an interview with British Vogue last month, Bailey, 32, said that the second season of Bridgerton is going to be just as "brilliant" as the first.

Image zoom Florence Hunt, Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jesse, Jonathan Bailey, Will Tilston and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," said Bailey. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into."

"The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive," he continued. "There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."