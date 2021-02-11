According to star Jonathan Bailey, the second season of Bridgerton is going to be just as "brilliant" as the first.

The actor, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama, discussed the show's second season during a recent interview with British Vogue.

"Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," said Bailey, 32. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into."

"The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive," he continued. "There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."

Bailey also teased that there are "loads of little Easter eggs for all of the characters," and provided one rather cryptic clue — "I'll say this: watch out for the bees."

Based on the popular books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton season 1 followed the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). The series was one of Shonda Rhimes' long-awaited projects as part of the eight-show deal she made with Netflix in 2017.

And, while season 1 followed the first book in Quinn's series — which tracked the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) — book two, The Viscount Who Loved Me, follows the quest of Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton to find his viscountess.

Netflix announced plans for a second season of the series in January, less than a month after the show premiered on the streaming network.

The exciting news was revealed in the form of one of "Lady Whistledown's society papers," which began: "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."