Bridgerton Halts Production on Season 2 Again After Another Positive COVID Test

After a 24-hour shutdown on Thursday, production on Bridgerton was halted again on Saturday after a cast or crew member tested positive for COVID-19

Bridgerton has shut down production for the second time in a week after another cast or crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Netflix has halted filming for an indefinite period of time as the streaming platform works with Shondaland to determine a schedule for safely returning to set, according to Deadline. Production was previously put on a 24-hour pause Thursday after a crew member tested positive, but they resumed on Friday before shutting down again Saturday.

Although Netflix did not disclose whether it was a cast or crew member who tested positive this time, the infected individual is now isolating. Netflix did not have any additional details upon PEOPLE's request for further comment.

After implementing some stringent COVID safety protocols that have allowed their projects to continue filming throughout the pandemic, Netflix expects to keep the precautions in place through the end of 2022.

BRIDGERTON KATHRYN DRYSDALE as GENEVIEVE Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

"Once you are on a set — and I can say this about our industry as a whole, not just Netflix — it is a very safe place," Momita SenGupta, Netflix VP production management for original series, told The Hollywood Reporter in December. "It is very structured, you have probably the best PPE that you can get other than being in a hospital with N95s and face shields, you have monitors distancing you, you are being tested."

Bridgerton is filmed on location in England, where there have been more than 300,000 positive COVID tests reported in the past week, according to the U.K. government's COVID data.

After becoming Netflix's "biggest show ever" in January, reaching a record 82 million households in its first month, the show recently landed 12 Emmy Award nominations — including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Regé-Jean Page.

The show's success also rubbed off on the source material, sending the first installment in the Bridgerton book series to the top of The New York Times' bestsellers list in January.