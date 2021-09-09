The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience kicks off in Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Washington, D.C. early next year

Bridgerton Fans Can Attend a Real-Life Version of the Queen's Ball with New Immersive Event

Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans' attendance at an upcoming live experience that's sure to be the talk of the social season.

Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up with Fever to present The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, an immersive Regency-era affair inspired by the hit series, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The event — which is heading to select cities worldwide early next year — will transport attendees back to England's Regency-era London, where they will be treated to a live concert by a string quartet playing Bridgerton's memorable soundtrack.

The live experience will feature immersive rooms that will allow fans to relive and participate in beloved moments from the Netflix series, including a stop at Madame Delacroix's modiste to get properly fitted for the gathering and an underground Regency-era Painting Studio where guests can practice striking a regal pose. Visitors attending the event will also have the opportunity to earn the Queen's favor and ultimately be named the Diamond of the social season.

While the event is set to pop up in cities around the world, The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience will first hit Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Washington, D.C. beginning in the winter of 2022.

"Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack," Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix, said in a statement. "We've partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are."

queens ball - Bridgerton Credit: Netflix

Sandie Bailey, Shondaland's Chief Design and Digital Media Officer, said that Shondaland "is proud to provide audiences on a global scale with curated experiences transcending beyond their viewer experience" and will now "bring Bridgerton fans in the US and Canada an immersive experience everyone will love."

Interested parties can register for The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience's waitlist beginning Thursday and follow @bridgertonexperience on Facebook and Instagram for updates. Tickets, starting at $45, will go on sale on Sept. 16.

Bridgerton, based on author Julia Quinn's book series of the same name, premiered on Netflix in December 2020. Following the show's massive success, the streaming giant renewed the series through season 4.

Bridgerton Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Regé-Jean Page's departure from the role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings was announced in April, but he recently teased a possible cameo in Bridgerton's sophomore season.

"You know, I couldn't tell you!" Page, 31, told British GQ. "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"